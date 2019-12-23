NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Ed Hurley remembers the day in 1993 when he interviewed for the job of head of the Hockomock YMCA.
He went home and his wife asked him, "How did it go?"
Hurley said he replied, "It went great until I was interviewed by Marge."
Marge was Marge Kraskouskas, a member of the town board of selectmen and a part-time human resources officer at the YMCA at the time.
Hurley recalled with admiration how she peppered him with "tough, probing questions."
That and other experiences led him to convince Kraskouskas to upgrade her job to full time shortly after he took over.
When she retired, she had risen to vice president of human resources and the YMCA created the Marge Kraskouskas Legacy of Caring Award in her honor.
Hurley was among those remembering Kraskouskas Monday as word spread throughout North Attleboro that she had died at the age of 77.
"She was the go-to person at the Y," he said. "She was compassionate and caring, but she could be tough. She was a born leader."
In addition to working at the YMCA and raising 10 children in town, she was a member of the board of selectmen from 1990 to 2008.
Kraskouskas and John Rhyno share the title of longest serving member of the board of selectmen in North Attleboro. They each served six terms.
She also served as a director and president of North TV while her husband, John Kraskouskas, was the principal at Aitken Elementary School in Seekonk.
As a selectwoman, she earned a reputation for being well-prepared for meetings, well-informed on issues, and demanding of town officials.
Former Town Administrator Mark Fisher said he and his predecessor, Jay Moynihan, had the same opinion of Kraskouskas, the selectwoman: She always held them accountable.
"She made me a better administrator. Jay said she made him a better administrator," Fisher said.
"She always did her homework. She was always on her game," he said.
Mike Kirby, the former editor of The Sun Chronicle, who chronicled events in North Attleboro for three decades, also praised her.
“Marge had a sharp mind and a huge heart and she put both to use to make North Attleboro a better community,” he said.
Both Fisher and Hurley said Kraskouskas had a great love for North Attleboro and was always working to improve it.
She moved to town in 1965.
Hurley said he could never understand how she got so many things done during a day, taking care of her job, her family and her role on the board of selectmen.
"She was a very, very special woman," he said.
