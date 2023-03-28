FRANKLIN — The story of a former Norton resident’s son who loves to sew has gone viral again with a video of the child presenting his father with a shirt he made.
Aaron Gouveia, now of Franklin, on Sunday shared a TikTok video of his son Sam, 9, giving him the shirt, which he created in an after-school sewing class.
The video has 12 million views on TikTok and 10 million on Instagram, according to proud father and the boy’s grandfather, Bill Gouveia of Norton, a Sun Chronicle columnist and former longtime town official.
The story of Sam and his love of sewing was reported in The Sun Chronicle last year when his father gave him a sewing machine for his birthday. It became a viral sensation, and the same thing is happening again.
The video of Sam giving his dad the shirt was featured on the “Today” show and other media outlets.
It shows Sam entering his dad’s bedroom with the blue floral shirt, and the father trying on the shirt to his son’s delight.
It has also garnered many positive comments.
Sam, a neurodivergent fourth-grader, started taking sewing classes last year. He had been the target of teasing for wearing nail polish.
But Sam has received widespread support from all corners.
Aaron Gouveia on Monday shared video of himself interviewing his son about his internet fame as the two walked to the bus stop.
Sam thanks supporters and announces he’s happy to take orders.