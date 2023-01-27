fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

NORTON — A former local man has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on charges he allegedly forced a 7-year-old girl to give him oral sex.

Rafael Duarte, 42, now of Taunton, faces charges of rape aggravated by an age difference and indecent assault and battery on a child, according to court records made public Friday.

