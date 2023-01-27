NORTON — A former local man has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on charges he allegedly forced a 7-year-old girl to give him oral sex.
Rafael Duarte, 42, now of Taunton, faces charges of rape aggravated by an age difference and indecent assault and battery on a child, according to court records made public Friday.
Duarte is accused of sexually assaulting the girl at his home in Norton during a sleepover in the summer, according to the records. The incident was reported to police in October.
He pleaded innocent at his arraignment on Oct. 25 in Attleboro District Court and is being held on $30,000 cash bail.
The Dominican Republic native is also being held on a federal immigration warrant, according to court records.
If he is released while the case is pending, he is ordered to stay away from the girl.
The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court. No date for arraignment was immediately scheduled.
A lawyer listed as representing Duarte on the case did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle Friday for comment on the allegations.
If convicted, Duarte faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.