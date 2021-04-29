ATTLEBORO -- A former Norton man linked by DNA to a 2014 housebreak in Attleboro was sentenced to 18 months in jail Thursday after pleading guilty.
Travis J. O’Neill, 29, was sentenced by Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Armour.
He was linked to a May 2014 break-in on Tiffany Street when blood found on a window frame was tested for DNA, according to a prosecutor.
Lawyers for both sides agreed to the sentencing recommendation to the judge.
O’Neill was on probation for a rash of break-ins in 2012 at the time and owed over $18,000 in restitution when the Tiffany Street break-in occurred.
Police obtained a warrant in 2015 for O’Neill’s arrest after receiving the results of DNA tests. However, his whereabouts were unknown since 2014, according to a probation officer.
O’Neill turned up in Pennsylvania where he served jail time for two cases in which he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs, according to court records.
The 18-month jail term he received for the Tiffany Street break-in is concurrent with the balance of the suspended jail sentences he received for the 2012 break-ins.
