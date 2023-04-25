ATTLEBORO — A now former Norton warehouse worker was sentenced to 18 months’ probation Tuesday after admitting to making a comment about bomb threat last summer that a co-worker took seriously.
William K. Brown, 60, of Pawtucket, admitted in Attleboro District Court police had sufficient evidence to prove him guilty of a misdemeanor charge of making a threat to commit a crime.
The charge was reduced by prosecutors from making a bomb threat, a felony, in a plea bargain deal. The case was continued without a finding for 18 months.
Brown, who has no prior criminal record, was arrested Aug. 16, 2022 after making a comment to a co-worker about blowing up Pitney Bowes Global Logistics at 15 Leonard St. in Norton, according to court records.
Brown, a married father of two adult children and a grandfather, allegedly told the co-worker he was joking but the co-worker told police he did not believe it was a joke, according to records.
After the incident, officials were notified and the warehouse was searched for about an hour with the help of the state police Bomb Squad and a state police K9, but nothing was found.
Two related charges of being disorderly and disturbing the peace were dismissed at the request of prosecutors.
As a condition of his probation, Brown is prohibited from going near the warehouse, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.