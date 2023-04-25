james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A now former Norton warehouse worker was sentenced to 18 months’ probation Tuesday after admitting to making a comment about bomb threat last summer that a co-worker took seriously.

William K. Brown, 60, of Pawtucket, admitted in Attleboro District Court police had sufficient evidence to prove him guilty of a misdemeanor charge of making a threat to commit a crime.

