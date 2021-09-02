PLAINVILLE — If first you don’t succeed, try again.
That’s what former fire chief Justin Alexander did as he has become the newest member of the town’s planning board.
Alexander, who left after seven years as chief to become fire chief in Easton in early May, remains a Plainville resident.
Alexander ran for a five-year term on the planning board in the April town election, but came up short against the other candidate, Christopher Desprez, who won 719-636. That contest, for a seat that had been held by Rachel Benson, Wrentham’s town planner who chose not to run, was the only race in the election.
The town ended up with a recent vacancy on the planning board, advertised the opening, and Alexander and former longtime planning board member Ken McKeown, put their names in.
Select board and planning board members at a recent joint meeting voted unanimously to appoint Alexander to the seat. Alexander was present at the meeting and was able to be interviewed by the boards. McKeown wasn’t present.
Alexander, as fire chief, has planning experience, having reviewed many building plans, and served on the building committees for the new public safety building and town hall. He has also expressed a desire to see the town grow in a controlled manner.
As fire chief in Plainville, Alexander oversaw the fire department move into the new public safety building behind the new town hall on South Street (Route 1A).
He also had to see the department through budget reductions that included firefighter layoffs following the rejection of two budget overrides of state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Alexander worked through the ranks of the Plainville Fire Department, starting in 2004 as a firefighter/paramedic, and then moved on to become lieutenant and deputy chief before becoming chief at age 33 in December 2013.
Alexander also served as emergency management director, EMS coordinator, training officer, department mechanic, dispatch liaison and equipment coordinator.
