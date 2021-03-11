PLAINVILLE — A former local man has been ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution for his role in a ring that scammed senior citizens by impersonating IRS lawyers.
Ashokkumar Patel, also known as Andy Patel, 31, appeared in U.S. District Court in Worcester on Wednesday and was ordered to pay $250,589 in restitution to 10 victims.
Judge Timothy Hillman also imposed the 40-month prison sentence Patel was given in September for wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. As part of the sentence, Patel was also ordered to forfeit over $880,000 representing the fraud amount linked to him, according to court records.
Patel was initially allowed to remain free and report to prison in November. However, he was charged with contempt after he was found in Canada in October in violation of court-ordered travel restrictions.
Patel has been held in a federal prison in Seattle since his arrest and the contempt charge is pending, according to court records.
If convicted, he faces an additional 18 months in prison.
Authorities say Patel was part of a conspiracy that ran from December 2013 to October 2014 and targeted seniors, who were told they owed back taxes.
The callers, who were primarily from India, threatened the victims with arrest if they did not purchase prepaid store cards and provide them with the serial numbers, according to prosecutors.
