fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

FALL RIVER — A former Rehoboth man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for raping an infant and videotaping portions of the attack, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Friday.

Cody Mercure, 25, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court this past week to rape of a child aggravated by age difference, indecent assault and battery and possession of child pornography, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.