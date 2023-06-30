fall river superior court

FALL RIVER -- A former Rehoboth man was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for raping and indecently assaulting his baby daughter and videotaping portions of the attack, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Friday.

Cody Mercure, 25, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court earlier this week to rape of a child aggravated by age difference, indecent assault and battery and possession of child pornography, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

