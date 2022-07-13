ATTLEBORO — The former Rehoboth highway superintendent fired over allegations of sexual harassment may be a witness against a woman busted in Attleboro on prostitution charges two years ago.
Michael Costello was an officer for Pressure Point, a limited liability corporation that operated Attleboro Family Bodyworks on Route 1 in South Attleboro, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Attleboro Family Bodyworks was a message therapy business busted by Attleboro police and a federal agent on Oct. 16, 2020 following an undercover prostitution investigation, according to court records.
A woman who police say was the manager of the massage business, Yajing Li, 54, was arrested and charged with deriving support from prostitution, which has a penalty of five years in prison, and keeping a house of prostitution.
Two other women were not arrested and police said in a report that there were indications that they lived at the business and ate their meals there.
Li denies the charges and has pleaded innocent.
On Tuesday in Attleboro District Court, her lawyer asked a judge to order the town of Rehoboth to provide her with an unredacted report of its investigation into Costello.
Judge Steven Thomas denied the request, saying it was not relevant and had no evidentiary value.
Costello, a former Rehoboth selectman, was fired by the town in March and denied the town’s allegations of sexual harassment.
He is not accused of any wrongdoing and was not charged with any crimes in the Attleboro prostitution investigation.
According to the secretary of state’s office, Costello was a resident agent and manger for Pressure Point, formed in July 2019. He filed papers to dissolve the corporation two weeks after the prostitution raid because the business closed.
During a hearing in Attleboro District Court Tuesday, a prosecutor opposed Li’s lawyer’s request for the unredacted report.
The prosecutor argued that just because Costello was accused of sexual harassment does not mean he knew of the alleged prostitution at the message business.
Costello could not be reached by phone by The Sun Chronicle and no one answered the door at a Rehoboth home listed under his name Wednesday.
Li’s lawyer, public defender Katherine Cielinski, argued that the report by a law firm hired by the town of Rehoboth was relevant and had evidentiary value to her client’s defense.
In a court filing, the defense lawyer said Costello was identified by Attleboro police as a witness in her client’s court case and expected he would be called to testify at trial against Li.
She quoted from portions of the redacted report in which Costello “consistently and egregiously” violated the town’s sexual harassment policies and discussed his own sexual exploits with women “including escorts.”
Costello, according to the court filing, is alleged to have told one individual that “rules are made to be broken, I am untouchable.”
Costello denied making the statements.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle about the report, Costello said the allegations of a female high department were retaliation against him for disciplining her and her husband, who was also an employee.
Two of the five selectmen voted against firing Costello and resigned in protest.
The case against Li, a former North Attleboro resident who now lives in Flushing, N.Y., was continued to next month for a pretrial conference. No trial date has been set.