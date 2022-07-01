NORFOLK — A former Woonsocket man pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court to climbing up on the roof of a garage and secretly videotaping an 11-year-old girl undressing in her second-floor bedroom.
Jacob Guerrero, 24, was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Boston by video conference on an indictment charging him with sexual exploitation of a child.
He appeared for arraignment before Chief Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley on video from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls where he is being held without bail.
The six-minute court proceeding was a formality and nothing about the case was discussed. Guerrero told the judge he understood the proceedings and answered “not guilty” when a clerk read him the charge.
Guerrero is accused of standing outside the Norfolk girl’s second-floor bedroom and secretly videotaping her on March 17, 2021 as she was changing into her pajamas, according to court records.
The video was among others found on his cellphone after he was arrested five months later for allegedly secretly videotaping young girls in a changing area at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, according to prosecutors.
Guerrero has pleaded innocent to child pornography and other pending charges, including state charges in the Norfolk incident, in Wrentham District Court.
While free on $25,000 cash bail, Guerrero was arrested by the FBI April 14 at his family’s home in Woodland, Calif., on the federal charge.
After a magistrate in a California federal court ordered him freed to home confinement, prosecutors won an emergency court order vacating that decision and he remained in jail without bail.
Guerrero is appealing the order to hold him without bail to the First Circuit Court of Appeals, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Grady said during the proceedings Friday.
Federal prosecutors contend in court records that the former Amazon delivery driver is a danger to the public because of the allegations against him and his record of sex charges as a juvenile.
In addition to the video of the incident in Norfolk, authorities also say the found other alleged voyeuristic videos in Guerrero’s phone and meticulous notes about the activities of children and parents in their homes.
If convicted of the child exploitation charge, Gray said Guerrero faces a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence.
Kelley said the proceedings Friday were held remotely because she has COVID-19 and was following health safety guidelines. The case was set for a status conference in September.