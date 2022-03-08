SOMERSET — The town’s former police chief has become the third Democratic candidate for Bristol County sheriff.
George McNeil, a 37-year veteran of law enforcement who started his police career after graduating from the Foxboro Police Academy, announced on Tuesday he will seek to replace Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
“I believe that I can bring forth modern change and progress to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, which has been sorely lacking in recent years under Sheriff Hodgson,” McNeil, 58, said.
“Detainees are leaving facilities without proper addiction and mental health counseling. They are also leaving with little to no vocational training. I want to make sure that the people detained at the facilities have a chance at bettering themselves. This approach will make the county a safer place and will help to reduce recidivism rates, which have run rampant in recent years.”
McNeil, a Somerset resident, served as president of the Bristol County Chiefs of Police Association for over three years and was chief of the Somerset Police Department for seven years. He retired in 2020.
While he running as a Democrat, McNeil said, he believes that his campaign is not about political parties, but rather doing the right thing for the people of Bristol County.
He is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College in Paxton and was an adjunct professor at Bridgewater State University for 11 years. He is the father of two grown children, a son and a daughter.
Fall River lawyer and former Bristol County prosecutor Nicholas Bernier, also a Democrat, has thrown his hat in the ring for sheriff. And Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who was elected in November to a third term, is also a candidate in the Democratic primary.
Hodgson, a Republican, has been sheriff since 1997. While he has said he has plans to run for re-election, he has not yet made a formal announcement that the is seeking another term.