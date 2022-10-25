TI Building Forest St
Buy Now

True Storage has purchased this former Texas Instruments building on Forest Street in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- A chunk of the former Texas Instruments campus on Forest Street has been sold to a company that converts unused structures into storage units.

First American Realty sold the property, under the name of ACC (Attleboro Corporate Campus) BLDG 1 LLC, to True Storage for $3.1 million.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.