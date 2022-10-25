ATTLEBORO -- A chunk of the former Texas Instruments campus on Forest Street has been sold to a company that converts unused structures into storage units.
First American Realty sold the property, under the name of ACC (Attleboro Corporate Campus) BLDG 1 LLC, to True Storage for $3.1 million.
True Storage bought the property under the name of 34 Forest Rochester LLC. Officials at the company did not immediately respond to an email requesting more information on the company’s plans.
The structure sold was former Texas Instruments Building 1 at 34 Forest St., which has 183,300 square feet and sits on 7.4 acres.
First American Realty and ACC BLDG 1 are run by Philip Shwachman.
True Storage and 34 Forest Rochester LLC are run by Arthur Sullivan and Shane Brady.
First Realty is headquartered in Worcester and True Storage is headquartered in Manchester, N.H.
First American Realty bought the property in 2010 from PREI (Preferred Real Estate Investment) Attleboro Associates out of Pennsylvania for $325,000, which was just over 10% of its assessed $3 million value.
Then-chief assessor Stanley Nacewicz described the sale of multiple TI properties by PREI as a “fire sale” because they were sold far below their assessed values.
In 2004 PREI purchased 79.5 acres of the Texas Instruments campus and the buildings that were on it for $14,050,000.
Nacewicz said the sale would worsen the already declining value of commercial and industrial property in the city.
He said the cheap prices could have a big impact on residential taxpayers because when the value of commercial and industrial property goes down, more of the tax burden shifts to homeowners.
Shwachman said the acquisitions were long-term investments and he was looking for tenants.
The building has been vacant for the 12 years since the sale.
Last week, Jack Lank, president and CEO of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, told the city council that Building 1 had been stripped of all its plumbing and electrical wiring. He said virtually no business would want to move in because of the expense to re-plumb and rewire the structure.
