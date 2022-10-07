Mass state police cruiser
NORFOLK — A former state police lieutenant and local resident has been sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay back $20,000 in restitution related to the state police overtime scandal.

David Keefe, 57, was sentenced Thursday in Suffolk County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony larceny by a single scheme and being a public employee who violated standards of conduct by filing a false claim.

