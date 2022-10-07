NORFOLK — A former state police lieutenant and local resident has been sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay back $20,000 in restitution related to the state police overtime scandal.
David Keefe, 57, was sentenced Thursday in Suffolk County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony larceny by a single scheme and being a public employee who violated standards of conduct by filing a false claim.
While assigned to Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike, Keefe submitted fraudulent claims in 2015 and 2016 for more than 200 hours of overtime and received $22,000 in pay for work he did not perform, according to the attorney general’s office.
As part of his plea, Judge Peter Krupp also ordered Keefe to complete 100 hours of community service.
At the time of the offenses, Keefe was a supervisor in Troop E and responsible for overseeing criminal and traffic enforcement along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Internal audit
The attorney general’s office began an investigation into overtime pay at Troop E after a referral from state police following an internal audit that revealed potential misconduct.
The investigation revealed that Keefe, who was commander of the Weston barracks, submitted claims for pay for overtime shifts he did not work or from which he left early.
The offenses occurred during overtime shifts for a program aimed at reducing accidents through an increase in troopers on the turnpike to deter speeding and aggressive driving.
In 2015, Keefe was paid more than $204,000, including over $61,000 in overtime. Keefe submitted claims for more than 50 hours of overtime that he did not work, resulting in him illegally obtaining at least $5,000.
In 2016, Keefe earned $207,878, including more than $55,960 in overtime pay. Keefe submitted claims for over 170 hours of overtime he did not work, resulting in him illegally obtaining at least $17,000 in overpayment.
He was indicted along with two other former state police lieutenants who were previously sentenced.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.