Former U.S. senator and ex-Wrentham resident Scott Brown plans to dive back into politics.
Brown became president, CEO and dean of New England Law | Boston in January after serving as an ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.
But on Wednesday he announced his resignation from the private law school, saying he intends to re-enter the political realm. He didn't reveal specific political plans.
“I am writing to you today to inform you of my decision to resign my positions as President, CEO and Dean of the Faculty of New England Law | Boston, effective immediately,” Brown said in a letter to the chair of the school’s board, which The Boston Globe obtained. "It has become clear that my vision for the future of NELB differs with that of the Board of Directors.”
Brown, a Republican, was appointed by President Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, serving from 2017 until December 2020.
The attorney and National Guard veteran, who had been a judge advocate general (JAG), was also under consideration to head the Veterans Administration around the time of his ambassador appointment.
While Brown didn't openly criticize Trump, he said earlier this year he’s “kind of disgusted with politics” these days and called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “outrageous and disgusting.”
After four years living abroad, Brown returned to America from New Zealand, which has a highly popular female prime minister and is far away from the partisan politics, racial protests and other problems in this country. There had been a terrorist attack and volcanic eruptions in New Zealand, but the coronavirus was well under control.
Brown served in the U.S. Senate for one term after pulling off a dramatic upset of Democrat Martha Coakley. He lost his re-election bid to Democrat Elizabeth Warren in 2012.
He began his political career in Wrentham, serving as an assessor and selectman before becoming a multi-term state representative.
His wife is former Boston television reporter Gail Huff, and they have two daughters, including singer Ayla Brown.
The couple moved to New Hampshire from Wrentham.
