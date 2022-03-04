FOXBORO — Plans are in the works to turn an old trucking warehouse site off Route 1 into a film studio.
The proposal went before the planning board late last month, and they voted unanimously in favor of the plan. The applicant, 208 North Street Studios, LLC — a new corporation connected to Red Sky Studios of Boston — will lease and renovate a 135,000-square-foot building in the old Foxboro Terminals complex.
Planning board members supported changing the property’s use from a trucking terminal to a film production facility.
The terminal complex at the corner of Route 1 and North Street had encompassed four buildings totaling about 400,000 square feet, but three were razed following a roof collapse in a snowstorm in 2015.
The Kraft family bought the 26-acre property and has been using it for event parking at nearby Gillette Stadium.
“The planned use of the property as a Motion Picture Production Facility is exciting for Foxboro and the surrounding community,” said Stephen Withers, a lawyer with the Coogan Smith law firm in Attleboro.
Withers, who also chairs the Attleboro School Committee, said his client will have soon have a detailed announcement about the project’s plans.
The CFO of Red Sky Studios is David Cambria. The project engineer is William Buckley Jr. of Bay Colony Group in Foxboro.
In recent years, there have been several movie scenes filmed in the area, including in North Attleboro, Norton, and Plainville.
“Don’t Look Up,” a big-budget movie filmed last February in North Attleboro and in November at Wheaton College in Norton, among other places in Massachusetts, has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture.
In July, Don’s Diner, a 1930s-era landmark in downtown Plainville, was the scene of filming for “The Mothership,” a sci-fi movie starring Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry. The film is a partnership between Netflix and MRC Film.