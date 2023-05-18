NORTON -- A former Wheaton College student who claims she was raped by a student athlete is suing the school, saying officials knew her assailant had a sexual misconduct history and failed to protect her.
The plaintiff, a Connecticut resident who filed her lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe, is seeking at least $100,000 in damages and other expenses that remain to be determined.
The woman was 18 when she was allegedly raped by a male student athlete in February 2020, and due to the college’s alleged negligence she still suffers from physical, mental and emotional trauma, according to the lawsuit.
The assault allegedly occurred in the early morning hours in a single-person bathroom at the athlete’s dormitory. The athlete locked the bathroom before attacking the plaintiff, the lawsuit says.
The woman reported the rape to the college’s director of Title IX compliance about a week later, the lawsuit says, but was unsure how she wanted to proceed.
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any school or educational program funded by the federal government.
The woman said she was told by the Title IX director that if she wanted a “no-contact” order and provided her assailant’s name, an investigation would need to be conducted “if there are other files against the assailant,” the lawsuit said.
The woman said she provided her assailant’s name and was told a full investigation would be necessary after the Title IX director checked her computerized file, according to the lawsuit.
Following the investigation, the lawsuit says, the plaintiff’s assailant was expelled from Wheaton. The plaintiff left the college, according to court papers.
Due to the information provided by the director, the lawsuit says, the plaintiff “understands that the assailant had a sexual misconduct history about which Wheaton and its employees knew, or should have known, prior to his rape of the plaintiff.”
The lawsuit accuses the college of negligence and breach of contract for not providing the plaintiff a reasonably safe environment from harm, including “foreseeable” sexual assault.
A lawyer for Wheaton did not immediately return a phone message from The Sun Chronicle asking for comment, and a spokeswoman for the college did not respond to a call and an email.
However, the lawyer for Wheaton did file a response in Bristol County Superior Court to the lawsuit, which the college received in February.
In its response, lawyer Benjamin McGovern of Holland & Knight LLC in Boston said the college admits that the plaintiff reported she was raped and gave the name of her alleged assailant to the Title IX official.
The college had a law firm conduct an investigation into the woman’s rape claims and expelled the alleged assailant, according to McGovern’s response.
However, Wheaton denies the Title IX director told the plaintiff “of the existence or non-existence” of the disciplinary history of her alleged assailant.
The college claims several defenses, including that it owed the plaintiff no duty of care under the circumstances.
Wheaton is asking the court for a jury trial on any of the claims deemed triable and to grant it all legal costs and expenses.
The lawyer for the woman did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle.
In 2016, Wheaton was faulted in a report by the U.S. Justice Department for its response to reports of student-on-student rape and the school signed an agreement to make reforms to its practices.
The report also noted that Wheaton has improved its response to sexual assault since 2012, when it received a grant to do so.
Some students told federal investigators they generally feel safe on campus and administrators were willing to work with them on issues related to sexual assault.
As part of its agreement, Wheaton said it made the Title IX compliance officer a full-time position to improve its response to reports of sexual misconduct and training related to prevention.
The college formalized the process to explain to students what a no-contact order means, how they are expected to comply and what the repercussions are for violations of the order, a spokesman said at the time.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.