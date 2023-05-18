wheaton college sign
Wheaton College in Norton.

 File photo

NORTON -- A former Wheaton College student who claims she was raped by a student athlete is suing the school, saying officials knew her assailant had a sexual misconduct history and failed to protect her.

The plaintiff, a Connecticut resident who filed her lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe, is seeking at least $100,000 in damages and other expenses that remain to be determined.

