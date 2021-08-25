ATTLEBORO — A former Rhode Island man was placed on probation Wednesday after admitting to driving under the influence of drugs in a hit-and-run crash in North Attleboro in February.
Zachary Schleicher, 27, now of Whitman and formerly of Woonsocket, admitted in Attleboro District Court to taking Xanax and cocaine before the Feb. 9 crash.
Schleicher struck a fire hydrant and a car on West Street in North Attleboro before driving off and getting stuck in a snowbank, according to a prosecutor. Police found him in the car about 6 p.m.
No one was injured in the crash.
As a condition of probation, Schleicher, who said he was in drug counseling, must refrain from using illicit narcotics.
