Former Wrentham resident Gail Huff Brown her bid for a Congressional seat in her adopted home state of New Hampshire.
Huff Brown, 60, wife of former Wrentham state lawmaker and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, was running for the chance to challenge incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas in the Granite State’s 1st Congressional District, seen by some observers as a winnable seat for the GOP.
But she finished third in Tuesday's crowded GOP primary.
With 95% of precincts reporting, Huff Brown had 17.4% of the vote, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. She trailed two candidates who had battled to prove who was more loyal to former President Donald Trump.
Matt Mowers, a former Trump administration staffer and Republican campaign veteran who lost to Pappas in 2020, started off as the race's frontrunner. But he was defeated by former Trump staffer Karoline Leavitt, 25, who backs the former president's false claims of a rigged presidential election. The margin between the two was 34.7% to 25.4%.
Altogether, there were 10 candidates in the GOP primary.
Huff Brown, who was a Sun Chronicle correspondent and WCVB-TV reporter for many years, lived in Wrentham with her husband and their two daughters while he served on town boards and eventually as state representative and senator.
When Scott Brown won a special election to become U.S. senator in 2010, she moved to Washington. But when he lost his reelection bid to Elizabeth Warren two years later, they moved to their former summer getaway on the New Hampshire seacoast in Rye.
Trump named Scott Brown ambassador to New Zealand in 2016, where he served until 2020.
Huff Brown told NBC Boston earlier this year that she had not had any political ambitions of her own until the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
"It was Afghanistan that pushed me off the couch," she said. "I think Joe Biden's administration is headed in the wrong direction, and that's why I'm running.
Huff Brown told the station that she and her husband supported Trump.
"The status quo wasn't working, and both of us saw him as somebody that would shake things up. And he did," she said.
Huff Brown was asked if she believes Biden is president of the United States.
"The person sitting in the corner office is Joe Biden, and I believe in the rule of law," she said..
But, she was also running as a pro-choice candidate in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
