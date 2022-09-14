Massachusetts Senate Brown

Gail Huff Brown and her husband, former Republican Sen. Scott Brown, are pictured in 2012.

 ap file photo

Former Wrentham resident Gail Huff Brown her bid for a Congressional seat in her adopted home state of New Hampshire.

Huff Brown, 60, wife of former Wrentham state lawmaker and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, was running for the chance to challenge incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas in the Granite State’s 1st Congressional District, seen by some observers as a winnable seat for the GOP.

