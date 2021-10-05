Former Wrentham resident and broadcast journalist Gail Huff Brown, wife of ex-U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, announced her candidacy for Congress in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Huff Brown, who previously worked for TV stations in Boston, plans to run as a Republican for the Granite State's 1st Congressional District seat in 2022.
The Browns moved from Wrentham to Manchester, N.H. several years ago.
Huff Brown told WMUR-TV in New Hampshire the “tipping point” that convinced her to become a candidate was President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
She joins five other Republicans who have already declared their candidacies to challenge incumbent Chris Pappas, a Democrat who is serving his second term.
There had been talk of Scott Brown, also a Republican, running for the U.S. Senate seat from New Hampshire in 2022 or that state's governor's office.
Brown revealed in August that he plans to dive back into politics in some fashion after resigning that month as president, CEO and dean of New England Law Boston.
Brown, an attorney, had just begun that job at the private law school in January after serving as an ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa from 2017 to 2020.
While Brown hasn't announced specific political plans, there has also been word he intends to become more active with a political action committee (PAC) he founded to help candidates.
Brown, who had been a selectman in Wrentham, served in the U.S. Senate for Massachusetts for one term after pulling off a dramatic upset of Democrat Martha Coakley.
He lost his re-election bid to another Democrat, Elizabeth Warren, in 2012.
Brown had previously been a multi-term state representative serving the Attleboro area.
The Browns have two daughters, including former "American Idol" contestant and local basketball star Ayla Brown.
