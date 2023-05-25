ATTLEBORO — Forty-one students, many of whom overcame odds most students never have to, graduated with their high school diplomas Thursday night from the Attleboro Community Academy.
The academy is an alternative high school within Attleboro High for students who weren’t able to follow the traditional path for one reason or another. They may have struggled with academics, had to leave school, had children, were holding down one or more jobs, or were supporting themselves.
Proud family and friends took in the 14th ACA graduation but first-ever commencement in the Bray Auditorium of the new high school.
Class speaker Dylan Bilsborough focused on independence, commitment and friendship that he told fellow classmates will help them “overcome any obstacle.”
“We persevered through all adversaries,” he said.
Bilsborough said he was incredibly humbled and surprised to be unanimously selected by his fellow students to be their graduation speaker.
ACA Principal Jean Hickox said no words can express how Bilsborough has “grown and flourished,” holding down several jobs, interning at Wamsutta Middle School, and now working as a substitute teacher in city schools.
Next fall, Bilsborough will be heading off to New York City to take part in the City Year AmeriCorps program in which participants serve as success coaches, helping students build on their strengths and cultivate skills important in school and life.
The Student Award for Excellence for a graduate who epitomizes the academy was given to Allison Doherty, who Hickox said “overcame many challenges” and stuck with school “when times were tough.”
Doherty left school during her junior year for a few years after having children and now works as an aide at Willett School.
Her father, Joseph, was in the audience with Allison’s two children. “It was tough. She worked hard. I’m real proud,” he said before the ceremony. “It’s tough, two kids and holding down a job.” The father called the ACA an “awesome, great program.”
Hickox, in her welcome address, reminded the graduates they were “all students of the pandemic.”
“We had our challenges, ups and downs for sure. We all believed in you,” Hickox said. “You forged ahead. I’m proud of what you all accomplished individually and collectively. With substance, grit and fortitude, when times were rough, you stuck with it.”
The principal singled out the dedication, enthusiasm and compassion of staff for making the alternate school such a success.
“None of us do it alone, but together we do a great deal,” she told graduates. “Thank you for enriching our lives.”
Hickox also mentioned the academy finally getting its own space in the new high school.
Superintendent David Sawyer pointed out how the students having “willed themselves” through the academy was a “far greater achievement” than many students attain and gives them an advantage over others.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone told the graduates she was proud of them for their perseverance, academic accomplishments and leadership, adding they are leaders for becoming shining examples for others, and if they make a difference in someone’s life. “Leadership is a choice anyone can make,” DeSimone said.
Graduate Ciara Ticas read her poem, “Graduation Night,” mentioning “smiles and tears” and “all the work to get here.”
Graduate Emma Ferreira sang Green Day’s “Time of Your Life.”
Receiving the Jeffrey Newman Education Advocate Award was Professional Canine Services of Middleboro, which provided a long-sought support dog to the academy, Oriole, who was in the audience. The award is named after the former high school principal whose vision led to the academy.
The graduation program was designed and printed by high school students and refreshments were provided by students in the culinary arts program.
The following students graduated from Attleboro Community Academy:
Scott Bajor, Jade Marin Barillas, Kamileigh Beland, Caden Bernard, Christina Betti, Dylan Bilsborough, Kaylee Boudrot, Aiden Bowron, Aaralyn Breton, Nicholas Cabral, Derek Marino Campbell, Michael Centeno, Evan Connors, Julianna D’Intinosanto, Anthony Demelo, Allison Doherty, Abigail Engrassia, Emma Ferreira, Jovanny Figueroa, Casey Fitzpatrick, Jayson Follansbee, Alejandro Galvez, Atef Hanna, George Homsey, Eric Andersen Howells, Jorja Jones, Lily Knaus, Nevaeh Lanni, Theresa Lindor, Dylan Lema, Seven MacLean, Catherine McAndrews-Jimenez, Rylan Lamirande Menard, Angela Aicha Moucharite, Tyler Nelson, Isabella Pezzullo, Nicholas Phillips, Steven Poliskey Jr., Ciara Ticas, Olivia Thayer, and Cameron Turenne.