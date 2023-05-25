ATTLEBORO — Forty-one students, many of whom overcame odds most students never have to, graduated with their high school diplomas Thursday night from the Attleboro Community Academy.

The academy is an alternative high school within Attleboro High for students who weren’t able to follow the traditional path for one reason or another. They may have struggled with academics, had to leave school, had children, were holding down one or more jobs, or were supporting themselves.

Tags