ATTLEBORO — A controversial proposal to increase the city’s wetland protection zone from 25 to 75 feet will be the subject of a question-and-answer session next week at City Hall.
Director of Planning and Development Gary Ayrassian said the informal public forum will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with questions about the proposal, put forward by Mayor Paul Heroux as part of his effort to make Attleboro “cleaner and greener,” is invited.
The proposal is supported by the planning department.
Ayrassian, along with Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie, will be there to answer questions about the amendment.
Ayrassian said there won’t be a presentation so people should come with their questions about the changes, including those about what can and can’t be done in the 75-foot zone and what kind of exemptions are available.
A copy of the proposed amendment is available at the planning department.
The 25-foot zone, approved in 2001, was equally controversial, and was passed by the council during the administration of then-mayor Judy Robbins.
A public hearing on May 4 attracted a number of people both for and against the amendment.
During that session, Ayrassian said he analyzed six subdivision plans submitted to his department with 183 lots and determined that 29 lots would have been affected by the new ordinance had it been in effect when they were laid out.
He said out of the 29, 15 could meet the new standard by moving the location of the house and another eight could meet the standard if lot lines were modified.
He noted a number of exemptions are available under the proposed amendment.
For his part, Heroux argued that “green space in the city is disappearing at an alarming rate” and something needs to be done.
“What we are doing is not sustainable,” he said. “We cannot keep going down this path.”
He said a wider protection zone is more effective and will better protect water resources and biodiversity now and in the future.
“It’s imperative we act as good stewards of the land,” Heroux said.
Others, including Ward 4 city council candidate Roxanne Houghton, also spoke in favor.
Nobody disagreed that water resources need protection, but the question was how much and how to balance that with the growing need for housing and basic landowner rights.
So there were opponents such as Bill Larson, who owns a home on Fairway Drive and a business on Olive Street that abuts Ten Mile River.
He said the amendment would chew up most of his backyard and a good chunk of his commercial property.
Larson, who’s a member of the school committee, argued that the amendment would take away 120 acres of otherwise developable land throughout Attleboro. He also said the law is unnecessary because the state already has a 100-foot buffer zone that requires builders to submit applications to the conservation commission.
“People are losing a little more control over what they can do with their land,” he said. “I think this is an overreach on the city’s part and I think it’s a land grab. I don’t think it’s fair and I don’t think it’s right.”
Builder Joe Caponigro argued the amendment would reduce the value of land and argued that homes can be located as close as 30 feet to wetlands, like his is, without harming them.
Builder Bill Ward argued that the 75-foot rule is “arbitrary and excessive.”
“I would suggest that this proposed setback distance be reworked and studied to consider the impact it is likely to cause on any future development in Attleboro,” he said.
A more formal public hearing on the matter before the council was continued to Aug. 17.
