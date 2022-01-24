ATTLEBORO — Does a new high school need a new team name and mascot?
Citizens will get to weigh in on that question Thursday in the Bray Auditorium at Attleboro High School. The forum will start at 7 p.m.
The city is looking forward to opening its nearly $260 million new school in September, and Principal Bill Runey says officials “started looking at our branding” even before the pandemic.
Unlike some communities, it’s not a question of whether the name or mascot is offensive to a particular ethnic group. It’s that today’s students might not relate to the school’s nearly 75-year-old nickname, the Blue Bombardiers.
The high school’s sports teams have been going by that name since sometime around World War II, but it’s unclear, Runey says, just where it came from. There was no local connection to the Army Air Corps (the precursor to the U.S. Air Force), planes or bomb-making that any one has discovered.
Runey says research has found that as late as 1941, there was still no reference to the Bombardiers in the sports pages. Ironically, the name may have been coined just to contrast with the nickname of the school’s arch rival, the Red Rocketters of North Attleboro High, Runey says. North began using that nickname around the same time.
Before the war and going back to 1910, Attleboro High’s mascot was a goat. No, not a Tom Brady GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), but an actual, four-legged goat. In recent years, a blue-feathered eagle has been a fixture on the sidelines at Bombardier football games. But the use of the eagle has been on the wane as a logo, replaced by a block-letter capital A that appears on football helmets and uniforms.
Runey says students at the high school recently took the lead in the search for an alternative. In November, a survey created by the school’s marketing class was distributed to students and staff. The results were reviewed at a forum for students and staff last month, Runey says.
The school colors of royal blue and white, by the way, are not up for change, but the Bombardier nickname didn’t connect with many and some found the warlike image unpalatable. Runey admits he’s heard from AHS grads from the ‘60s and ‘70s who are more resistant to change.
One name suggested in the survey was Lions, reflecting the fact that a lion appears on the official seal of the city and the school. “And lions travel in a pride,” Runey notes, and Blue Pride has been a mantra at the school for years.
The final decision will be up to the city school committee but, Runey says, any change “has to be a connection to the city.” And it’s important he adds that the effort “has been student driven.”
More details on the issue are on the school’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/AttleboroHighSchool/.
And, since seating in the auditorium is limited, participants are asked to reserve a seat by sending an email to AttleboroBluePride@gmail.com.