NORFOLK — After being stalled for several years, plans are again moving forward for a new fire station.
The Norfolk Fire Station Building Committee, which has been working on the project for the last several months, is holding a public forum on the plans at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the fire station, 117 Main St.
Residents can learn more about the project, tour the fire station, and share their thoughts, town officials said.
It is one of several outreach sessions that are expected to be held.
A new fire station has been needed for years as the existing station is sorely outdated and cramped.
Plans for the multi-million dollar station were derailed when the new police station came in well over budget and there wasn’t enough money for two new stations, as a $12.2 million 2016 town meeting vote intended.
The project will have to go before town meeting again for funding.
Building committee members have been working with an architect, Dore and Whittier of Newburyport, which has developed preliminary plans and is working to come up with cost estimates.
Committee members have also been meeting with department heads and appeared before the planning board in January to present a proposed site layout and discuss design requirements.
Space is so constrained at the present station that trailers have been used to house the fire department and a larger temporary trailer may be used.