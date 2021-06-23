ATTLEBORO — City Councilor Peter Blais found himself in a lot of hot water Wednesday.
The dean of the council by dint of his 22 years on the panel directed a derisive comment containing the “F” word at a fellow councilor during a meeting Tuesday night on live television.
It came after council President Mark Cooper advised Councilor Laura Dolan that she did not need to bring up an “emergency measure” in committee before the full council meeting.
- At that point, Blais uttered “Where the fhave you been?”
Unless someone was listening closely they wouldn’t necessarily have heard it.
Cooper and Dolan both said they didn’t hear it when it happened, but a lot of other people did.
Cooper said he was made aware when his phone blew up with messages right after. “I knew he said something, but I didn’t know what it was,” Cooper said of Blais.
“It’s deeply troubling and totally unacceptable,” Cooper said in the aftermath Wednesday morning. “It can’t be tolerated it’s disrespectful to Councilor Dolan, the council and the public. And to suggest that she hasn’t been involved with the council is also unacceptable.”
Cooper said he conveyed that message to Blais and told him that at a minimum he must apologize.
He said he’s checking with the city solicitor to determine if other disciplinary action can or should be meted out.
Cooper asked DoubleACS, which broadcast the meeting, to remove the bad language in the recording posted on the Internet.
The language was removed, but it was later restored, also at Cooper’s request.
DoubleACS Operations Manager Jim Jones said the comment remained in the televised replays of the meeting.
As for his part, Blais, 78, characterized his utterance as “a grave mistake.”
“It was an off comment,” he said, adding that he’s been under a lot of pressure lately. “I didn’t intend to insult anybody. I meant no disrespect to Laura.”
The veteran councilor, who grew up on the rough-and-tumble East Side, said even he was unaware he uttered what he uttered.
“I didn’t know I said it until Mark called me (Wednesday) morning,” Blais said. “I am what I am. Normally speak my mind and say what it is.”
In the era of the coronavirus-forced virtual Zoom meetings, where participants must know at all times if their “mute button” is on or off, Blais clearly did not know his was off.
“Hopefully the good I’ve done over 22 years won’t be shot down because of a mute button,” he said.
Blais said he will publicly apologize to Dolan and the full council at the next meeting.
He said he tried to call Dolan on Wednesday but was unsuccessful in reaching her.
He said he has no intent to resign over the matter and will continue to run for a 12th term.
Dolan, 52, chair of the license committee, is now in her second term. She said it was the first time she handled an emergency measure and did not know it didn’t need to go through committee before hitting the floor of the full council.
Meanwhile, she said she’s heard other disrespectful comments by Blais.
“As a lifelong Attleboro resident, an active community member, and the Ward 5 councilor for the past four years, I have witnessed the disrespectful and occasionally offensive behavior of Councilor Blais,” she said in an email. “It came as no surprise to me that his comments were directed at me last night.
“As an elected official, being respectful to residents and fellow councilors is the bare minimum. Councilor Blais’ behavior is embarrassing and disrespectful to me, to the municipal council, and the public we serve.”
