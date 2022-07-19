NORTON -- The police department now has a rough-terrain vehicle for search and rescues, security details at concerts and golf tournaments, as well as community policing events.
The $35,000 vehicle was donated to the department this week by the C2 Foundation in memory of Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen.
“Tommy wanted that. It’s something he felt the department needed,” Robb McCoy, president of the foundation, said at a celebration of life ceremony for Petersen over the weekend.
The event at Everett Leonard Park last Saturday attracted about 200 family and friends with a live band for entertainment.
Petersen died after a brief illness last July. He was 51. A police officer for over three decades, he rose through the ranks to become the town’s first deputy police chief.
His widow, Michelle Petersen, said the RTV is something her husband wanted for search and rescues in large wooded areas in town and for concerts at the Xfinity Center and golf tournaments at the TPC Boston.
“It’s exactly want he wanted to do. We wanted to make Tommy proud and have his legacy live on,” she said.
The four-door vehicle has room in the back for equipment or to place an injured person and get them to safety.
Recently, RTVs were used to rescue people in woods in North Attleboro and at a wildlife refuge in Seekonk.
Norton Police Chief Brian Clark thanked the C2 Foundation and the Petersen family for the vehicle.
“It’s certainly a multi-use vehicle,” Clark said, adding that it will serve as a regional asset in emergencies and will also be popular at community police events.
The RTV will be painted to match Norton police cruisers and will be equipped with emergency lights.
It was purchased by the C2 Foundation, named after Petersen’s call sign, through donations from individuals, businesses and fundraisers.
The non-profit organization raises money for scholarships, civic events, law enforcement and athletics.
