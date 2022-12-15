NA GWOT Monument

Pictured is an artist’s conception of the proposed monument to veterans of the global war on terrorism planned for Barrows Park in North Attleboro.

 Submitted

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A group raising funds to honor local residents who have served in the nation’s decades-long war on global terrorism have a way for supporters to double their contributions to the project.

The Friends of North Attleboro Monuments, the non-profit recently formed to raise funds for a permanent monument at Barrows Park in the town center, has secured a pledge from the private Tullie Family Foundation of La Jolla, Calif., to underwrite its fundraising. “This is exciting news since every dollar donated to the monument will be doubled.” group president Greg Meyer, the retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and Iraq War veteran, wrote in an email Thursday. “I have posted an update on our Facebook page.”

