NORTH ATTLEBORO — A group raising funds to honor local residents who have served in the nation’s decades-long war on global terrorism have a way for supporters to double their contributions to the project.
The Friends of North Attleboro Monuments, the non-profit recently formed to raise funds for a permanent monument at Barrows Park in the town center, has secured a pledge from the private Tullie Family Foundation of La Jolla, Calif., to underwrite its fundraising. “This is exciting news since every dollar donated to the monument will be doubled.” group president Greg Meyer, the retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and Iraq War veteran, wrote in an email Thursday. “I have posted an update on our Facebook page.”
The Friends are seeking to raise $150,000 through donations, grants and other sources. According to the posting, the group has raised more than $36,400 so far, about 30% of the goal.
Anyone can volunteer to help or contribute financially through Venmo or by sending a check to town hall. The Friends’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083963615483 has more information about donations and levels of giving.
The group does not have a date for a groundbreaking but it does have a promise from the town’s parks and recreation department to help erect the monument when the time comes.
The Friends have been working with a monument company in Tennessee and have a proposed design that can be seen on its Facebook page. It includes bronze plaques for individual branches of the armed services and a message honoring, “North Attleboro’s men and women of the United States Armed Forces for their service and sacrifice during the global war on terrorism.”
Attleboro has a memorial to 9/11 victims at Capron Park and one honoring those who have served in the military since in South Attleboro. Foxboro dedicated its own $50,000 war on terrorism memorial on its common in 2018.
Talk of a monument in North Attleboro began several years ago but was sidelined by the pandemic.
