FOXBORO — The town’s largest summer celebration has been canceled.
Concerns about the coronavirus have halted the popular Founders Day celebration plans, Scott O’Donnell, chariman of the Foxborough Founders Day Committee, said in a statement this week.
It will be the first time in more than three decades that the event has not been held.
“We are canceling this year’s event, originally scheduled for June 13. This includes the parade and all field activities at the Booth Playground, as well as the fireworks,” O’Donnell said. “Bringing together our amazing community is our joy and passion, and we’re looking forward to hosting next year’s event.”
“Like many of you, the Founders Day Committee has been closely monitoring the current state of affairs involving the COVID-19 coronavirus. We are committed to the health and safety of our community and will follow the lead of the governor regarding social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines,” he said.
Information on planning for next year’s event can be found at FoxboroughFoundersDay.com or on Facebook at @foxboroughfoundersday.
