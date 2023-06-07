Foxboro Founders Day
An afternoon of parades, food and fun was capped off with a fireworks show at last year's Foxboro Founders Day.

 Juri Love

FOXBORO -- Residents will gather Saturday to celebrate Foxboro Founders Day with a parade, fireworks and a host of activities at Booth Field.

The annual tradition started in 1987 to mark to mark the installation of a newly reconditioned Civil War soldier statue atop Memorial Hall.