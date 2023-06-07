FOXBORO -- Residents will gather Saturday to celebrate Foxboro Founders Day with a parade, fireworks and a host of activities at Booth Field.
The annual tradition started in 1987 to mark to mark the installation of a newly reconditioned Civil War soldier statue atop Memorial Hall.
This year’s event will kick off at 10 a.m. with the sirens of firetrucks and the sounds of marching bands with a parade that begins at 132 Central St. and ends at Carpenter Street.
Following the parade, from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., activities are planned at Booth Playground, including games, raffles, cow chip bingo, crafts and food for purchase.
From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., visitors will be treated to live music from noon to 1 p.m., Foxboro Fire Department will host a house fire demonstration.
And, organizers say, there will be the annual boys and girls Wagon and Doll Carriage Parade, which kicks off at noon at the Booth Playground tennis courts.
From 3 to 6 p.m., visitors will be able to watch the Warrior Cup Street Hockey Tournament.
Live music will again be available from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m., stopping just before the fireworks show, which is slated to run from 9:15 to 10:15 p.m.
There will be up to three shuttles operating throughout the day running a 15 to 20 minute loop. The shuttles will run only between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. and from the end of the parade until 2:30 p.m.
It’s recommended attendees park at Foxboro High School or Foxboro Town Hall.
If weather is poor, a decision will be made by 7 a.m. whether to cancel the parade. Check Foxboro Cable Access and the Foxboro Founders Day Facebook Page @foxboroughfoundersday for updates.