Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Friday announced that another 31 Massachusetts cities and towns have joined the ranks of Green Communities, and four in The Sun Chronicle area are on the list.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Norfolk have earned the designation, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants coming down the pike.
Attleboro is earmarked to receive $244,370, North Attleboro $187,820, Rehoboth $148,380, and Norfolk $144,600, and they will be eligible for additional funds over the coming years.
Green Communities have committed to clean energy goals to reduce energy consumption and lower emissions, and are now eligible for grants totaling $5 million, the governor’s office said.
The steps the communities have taken include adopting a more energy efficient building code and developing a five-year plan that calls for reducing energy consumption by 20 percent, which saves money besides helping the environment.
The goal of the program is to support community investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Initial grants are based on a $125,000 base plus additional amounts tied to per capita income and population.
A total of 271 of the state’s cities and towns, 84 percent of its population, are now considered Green Communities, including Plainville and Seekonk.
The Department of Energy Resources’ Green Communities program can provide up to $20 million annually to qualified cities and towns. Since the program began, it has awarded over $123 million in grants.
“The Green Communities program is instrumental in helping municipalities take action at the local level to protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Baker said in a news release.
