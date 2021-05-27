With the help of a state grant, four area police departments will be enforcing seat belt laws beginning this Memorial Day weekend as more drivers are expected to hit the roads.
The Norfolk, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Foxboro police departments will be increasing patrols and reminding drivers of the importance of wearing seat belts.
The enforcement effort is part of the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security with 155 police departments in the state receiving grants.
“Seat belts are the single most important safety item in our vehicles,” Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said. “We see firsthand the devastating consequences of drivers and their passengers not buckling up.”
Norfolk Police Chief Charles Stone said, “These funds will increase our traffic enforcement presence to help end these preventable tragedies.”
The police departments received municipal road safety funds to pay for various enforcement activities all year, including patrols to battle drunken driving, distracted driving and speeding in addition to seat belt enforcement.
Norfolk received $11,715, Rehoboth $19,764, Seekonk, $11,594 and Foxboro $18,990, according to the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
Police point to state statistics that show many residents in the state do not wear seat belts despite the fact they save lives.
Massachusetts consistently ranks lower than the national average for seat belt use and is currently 45th in the 2019 seat belt observational study, according to state statistics.
Almost 82 percent, or over 1.2 million people, in the Bay State are not regularly buckling up. The national seat belt use rate was almost 91 percent in 2019.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, seat belts saved an estimated 61 lives in Massachusetts in 2018.
“Seat belts are the best way to protect yourself from dangerous drivers,” said Kevin Stanton, executive director of the state Office of Grants and Research. “You might be an excellent driver, but not everyone else is. Seat belts are your best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.”
