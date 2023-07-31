City Hall Exterior
Attleboro City Hall

ATTLEBORO — And then there were four.

Tara Bryan Finn of South Main Street has submitted her nomination papers for the Ward 6 seat on the school committee. She will face off against incumbent Scott Domenici of Seanna Road in the Nov. 7 election.

