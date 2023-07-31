ATTLEBORO — And then there were four.
Tara Bryan Finn of South Main Street has submitted her nomination papers for the Ward 6 seat on the school committee. She will face off against incumbent Scott Domenici of Seanna Road in the Nov. 7 election.
Four potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit their nomination papers.
Timothy Barone of Manorhaven Drive took out papers for both mayor and city council at-large.
Depending on which set he turns in, he would be challenging Mayor Cathleen DeSimone of Northfield Road or one of the seven others running for councilor at-large. Barone was one of four who ran in the winter special election for mayor.
Pamela J. Braman of Knight Avenue took out papers for Ward 6 city council in which she would challenge incumbent Diana Holmes of County Street if Braman turns in her papers.
Sean T. Quigley of Parker Street took out papers for council at-large and Michael J. Wagner of Benefit Street took out papers for Ward 3 school committee.
Quigley would be challenging at least seven others running for at-large council.
There are five at-large seats.
If Wagner returns the papers, he would challenge newcomer Aaron Bennett of Wamsutta Road.
Council at-large member Richard Conti of Berwick Road is not running for re-election.
First-term Ward 2 councilor Kelly Bennett of Stony Brook Lane also did not take out papers and is not running for re-election.
That seat is being contested by Pamela Foa of Wagon Lane and Jennifer Royster of Patterson Street.
Councilor at-large Peter Blais of Ridgewood Road is retiring after 12 terms on the council.
So, there will be at least two new at-large councilors.
The only incumbents running for re-election to an at-large seat are City Council President Jay DiLisio of Commerce Way, Ty Waterman of Dorchester Avenue and new comer Jonathan Tavares of Gardner Avenue.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
