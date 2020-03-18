MANSFIELD -- While the public's attention is focused on the coronavirus and its effects, the town election is still on for May 12 and several contests are in the offing.
Right now there are races for select board, school committee, town moderator and housing authority. Nomination papers are due back to the town clerk’s office by Tuesday, March 24.
For select board, incumbents Jess Aptowitz, the board's chairman, and Frank DelVecchio have returned papers, as has longtime finance committee member Walter Wilk for the two three-year terms. Wilk chairs the finance board and was a finalist for town manager three years ago.
For school committee, board members Kiera O’Neil and Lauren Scher, as well as Vivian Webster, have returned papers for two three-year seats.
Longtime moderator Robert Saquet and Kostas Loukos have returned papers for the one-year slot of moderator. Saquet has been moderator for 32 years, and Loukos sits on the conservation commission and ran for the board of selectmen in 2018.
For the final pending race, James Ragazzo and William Snyder have taken out papers for a five-year housing authority term. The seat is held by Elizabeth Dye.
Nomination papers for the six positions that will be on the ballot are available from the town clerk's office at town hall, which is closed to the public except by appointment. At least 50 signatures on papers are required to qualify for the ballot.
For more information, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 508-261-7345 or email mstaples@mansfieldma.com.
