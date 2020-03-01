ATTLEBORO -- The gymnasium of St. John the Evangelist School was a hub of activity over the weekend as the school celebrated its basketball tournament's 40th anniversary.
The tournament, which began Feb. 26 and runs until March 22, has 44 teams from eight area schools -- a far cry from its first season in 1980, which had less than a dozen teams.
The tournament was founded by Tom Houle, who was supported in his endeavor by Sister Martha Mulligan, the principal of St. John's at the time.
As the years and decades passed, the tournament grew larger and larger.
"It's a very large social tradition within St. John's," said Mark Langelier, who has not only been the tournament director for six years, but played in the event himself during his own school days.
"The reason I keep doing this is because it means a lot to a lot of people," Langelier said. "Kids and their families look forward to the tournament every year -- and not just the kids at St. John's."
The vast number of volunteers consisting of parents and students have been the driving force that has made the tournament possible year after year, Langelier said.
"Without them, this doesn't go," he added.
St. John's Principal Kellie Kickham was standing with the dozens of spectators in the gym's balcony on Saturday afternoon.
"It's been an incredible experience watching all the hard work that our parents put into setting up the event," said Kickham, who has just started at St. John's. "It's great to see a different side of the kids -- we see them in the classroom, and it's nice to see their athletic side on the court."
Between the sounds of the game -- the pounding feet of the players on the gym floor, the referee's whistles and the buzzer and the shouts of encouragement from the spectators -- the wall of noise in the gym was silenced only when players took their free throws.
No matter their skill level or size, the young basketball players amazed everyone who watched the game.
Parent Ryan O'Hanlon of North Attleboro proudly watched his 9-year-old daughter Scarlett as she played her first tournament with the St. Mary's Sacred Heart team.
"From the beginning of the season to the tournament, it's great to watch them progress in their basketball skills," O'Hanlon said.
With three of his five daughters participating in the tournament, O'Hanlon has been attending for "years and years."
"Kids' basketball is just a great game in itself," he said. "It's a great sport for them to learn how to play."
Langelier said the camaraderie between the teammates, regardless of their age group, has been a palpable aspect of the tournament as well.
"It's not uncommon for the kids to come here and hang out all day," he said.
This was confirmed through Arianna Simoneau and Kate DeVincent, who are both 8th-graders at St. John's. Both girls took their turn running the concession stand in the balcony during the early afternoon games where DeVincent cheered on her younger sister Anna.
"It's a very exciting time," DeVincent said. "Everyone comes to watch everyone else's games."
The previous evening, the St. John's 8th-graders defeated the Saint Mary's Sacred Heart 7th graders 36-19.
"There was a lot of quick decisions; there was a lot of adrenaline and excitement and nerves, and a lot of cheering," DeVincent said of the game.
Good sportsmanship among the "family" members of the team was a key factor in playing well, Simoneau said.
"We all had each other's backs," she said. "If someone took a shot and they missed, somebody would be there to rebound it and pass it back to you."
To be part of such an exciting event was considered a "privilege" by David Barbour, who has been the head of officiating for as long as the tournament has existed at St. John's.
But it was hard for Barbour to believe that 40 years had passed.
"It seems like just yesterday when it first started," he said.
Barbour credits the tournament's unique atmosphere with the "old-time feel" of the small gymnasium and balcony seating, as well as the particular ground rules that are in place due to the court's small size for its longevity.
"I've seen other tournaments come and go," Barbour said. "This has been the staple and that's an amazing accomplishment."
