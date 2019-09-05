MANSFIELD -- Four people escaped serious injury in a multi-car accident on Interstate 495 early Wednesday night which slowed traffic on the highway.
The victims were all taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, according to the Mansfield firefighters.
The accident happened on I-495 North at the Interstate 95 interchange at the Foxboro line. The vehicles involved sustained major damage.
Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton firefighters responded to the scene.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police.
