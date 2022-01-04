NORTON -- Four people were injured, one seriously, in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 495 Monday night.
Two were trapped in the wreckage of one vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters using two sets of power cutting tools, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Robbins said.
An 18-year-old man in the vehicle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence by ambulance.
He suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, Robbins said.
A 20-year-old man in the vehicle was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
Two other people, a 61-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, the deputy fire chief said.
The man was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and the woman was taken to Good Samaritan, Robbins said.
Two other people were evaluated for injuries at the scene by first responders but declined to be taken to a hospital, Robbins said.
The initial call came in about 9:45 p.m. about an accident on I-495 North involving four to six cars but on arrival first responders found four heavily-damaged vehicles, Robbins said.
The crash happened near the Plain Street overpass.
One of the three vehicles went off the highway and into the woods.
Mansfield ambulance crews and Easton firefighters assisted. Attleboro firefighters covered fire headquarters.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state police.
