PLAINVILLE — Four people were injured Tuesday night in a three-vehicle accident in which one vehicle rolled over on Route 1 near the entrance to Plainridge Park Casino.
All the victims suffered apparently minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The accident was reported about 9:50 p.m. on Route 1 South.
One vehicle rolled over on its side.
Ambulances from Plainville, Wrentham, Foxboro and North Attleboro responded to the scene.
