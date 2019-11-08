MANSFIELD — Police Chief Ron Sellon has given commendations to four officers who calmed a violent and armed suicidal man during a recent call.
Officers Jay Sparrow, William Trudell, Nicole Newport and Danielle Titus were praised for their “quick, decisive action and professionalism,” police announced Thursday.
Trudell arrived alone to a very dark and dangerous scene when he was confronted by the man who was armed with a knife. The man was threatening to hurt officers and making comments that he wanted to commit suicide, according to police.
Trudell talked to the man in an effort to calm him while informing arriving officers of the situation. Along with Trudell, Titus, Newport and Sparrow talked to the man for several minutes in an effort to get him to drop the knife, according to police.
When the man thrust the knife toward their chests, officers announced they would use less than lethal weapons before the man immediately complied and dropped the knife, police said.
The man, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital for psychiatric treatment. He was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.