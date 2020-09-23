NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Four veteran police officers have been promoted, filling vacancies created by the retirements of some of the department’s senior officers.
Detective Sgt. Richard McQuade and Sgt. Jason Roy were promoted to lieutenant and officers Gary Maitland and Robert Curran were promoted to sergeant, Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said Wednesday.
The testing and interview process for the positions is competitive and the officers promoted performed well and deserved the elevation in rank, Police Chief John Reilly said.
The officers were sworn in by Town Clerk Kevin Poirier Tuesday night during a ceremony held outside the police station due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was attended by other members of the department, families of the officers and town officials.
McQuade, a 22-year veteran who has been a detective for six years, will remain chief of the detective division. He was a sergeant for almost two years prior to his promotion to lieutenant.
Roy, a 24-year veteran, has been a sergeant for nine years.
Maitland has been a patrol officer for 15 years and Curran for 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.