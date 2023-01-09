wrentham fire truck

WRENTHAM -- A family of four was temporarily displaced after a two-alarm fire Sunday in the basement of a home on Hemingway Place.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. at 132 Hemingway Place. There were no injuries, Fire Chief Anthony Marino said in a press statement.

