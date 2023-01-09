WRENTHAM -- A family of four was temporarily displaced after a two-alarm fire Sunday in the basement of a home on Hemingway Place.
The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. at 132 Hemingway Place. There were no injuries, Fire Chief Anthony Marino said in a press statement.
The fire was accidental but the exact cause remains under investigation.
Police arriving on the scene reported the basement was fully engulfed in flames, Marino said.
The first arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire and struck a second alarm, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters continued an aggressive attack inside the home and vented the blaze, knocking down the flames in about 15 minutes. The incident was under control in about a half-hour, Marino said.
The fire chief said fortunately the blaze was reported quickly, preventing further damage.
"It could have been a lot worse," Marino said.
Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Franklin, Foxboro, Norfolk and Bellingham.
Mansfield Emergency Management crews helped firefighters at the scene with rehabilitation.
A Walpole engine company and a Millis ambulance crew covered fire headquarters for other emergencies.
