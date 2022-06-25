DIGHTON -- Four pets died in a trailer fire outside an Elm Street home Friday afternoon, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters responded to 3025 Elm St. about 4:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a trailer parked on the property, about 200 feet off the road, that was fully engulfed in flames, Fire Chief Christopher Maguy said in a statement.
Despite challenges establishing a water supply given the distance from the road and the absence of fire hydrants in this location, the chief said crews were able to make a fast attack and quickly knocked the fire down.
A second alarm was struck for manpower and additional water tankers.
Firefighters from Rehoboth, Berkley, Swansea and Somerset responded to the scene.
No one was injured, according to the fire chief.
Fire crews remained on scene as of 7:30 p.m., conducting overhauling operations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by local police and fire officials.
Berkley and Rehoboth firefighters also covered the town’s fire station to handle other emergencies while firefighters were at the scene.