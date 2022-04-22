REHOBOTH — Two potential candidates dropped out but residents will still have plenty of choices at the June 11 special election to fill two vacancies on the five-member board of selectmen.
There will be four candidates on the ballot: Craig R. Chapman, Robert E. Johnson II, Kevin J. Foley and Leonard Mills Jr.
All returned nomination papers by Friday’s deadline.
Thomas Kearns and Kathleen Amaral had pulled papers but didn’t return them, Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
None of the candidates have served on the board of selectmen before.
Chapman, a North Attleboro police officer who has run for selectmen previously, is on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee.
“I was not surprised by the interest and number of candidates,” Schwall said. “I figured we would have a good turnout as the positions were vacated/open, as opposed to a prospective candidate having to run against an incumbent.”
The special election was called after two selectmen resigned over the firing of former highway superintendent Michael Costello.
David Perry, who had been selectmen vice chairman, and James Muri left the board in March. Costello, a former selectman, was dismissed following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations him, allegations he has denied.
There is also a candidate in the June election for storm water officer — Joseph A. Nunes. That position was left vacant after Perry resigned.
The deadline to register to vote in the June 11 special election is May 20. Voters may also register to vote at www.registertovotema.com.
The Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at the Blanding Public Library-Goff Memorial Hall to nominate candidates for the June 11 election.
The Rehoboth Republican Town Committee will also hold their caucus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, but at Francis Hall at the Francis Farm Community Complex.