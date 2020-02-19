NORTH ATTLEBORO — The next few years promise to be challenging ones for the school committee with renovation of the high school and elementary schools, but there is no shortage of people willing to face those challenges.
Four people have had their nomination papers certified, putting them on the ballot for two school board seats up from grabs in the April 7 town election.
The four include two incumbents and two challengers seeking the two available three-year terms.
The candidates are include incumbent James McKenna of 78 Roland Baxter Road, challenger Sarah Stone of 51 Frederick Nittle Drive, challenger Martin Tragni of 11 Franklin Ave., and incumbent Talia Yourell of 14 Raymond Tatro Lane.
The school committee has seven members but their terms are staggered, so only two are up for election this year.
McKenna has served on the board for 21 years and is currently the chairman.
“I look forward to the new budgeting process with the town council,” he said in an email. “To make the new form of government work for the people of North Attleboro I have fostered relationships with the Town Council that are productive for the people of North Attleboro, the teachers and students.”
He said in the long term he wants to work to fully integrate technology in the classroom.
Stone, a mother with two young children in the school system, is a veteran of representative town meeting.
She has been involved in parent-teacher organizations, including serving as president at the early learning center. She also volunteers with a weekend food program in the elementary schools.
She said she believes the schools have made a lot of good decisions in recent years and she wants to help it continue to make progress.
“I want to see the school department continue to move forward,” she said.
Tragni frequently attends school committee and town council meetings and often speaks out during the public comment segments.
He is often critical of the boards and in particular has made and issue of the school department’s handling of bleachers at the high school football field.
The bleachers were shut down for being in bad condition, but the schools do not have the money to replace them. Tragni said they can be repaired.
He said he will be running on a platform of controlling spending and holding the line on taxes.
Yourell could not be reached for comment.
She was appointed to the school committee in August 2018 by a joint vote of selectmen and school committee members to fill a vacancy.
She had previously been active in the drive to raise property taxes to help the schools.
Yourell has two children in the school system.
There is also a three-way race for two seats on the park commission featuring Thomas Difiore of 31 Pine Tree Drive, Daniel Knight of 2a Lake Ave., and John Ruppert of 42 Quail Creek Road.
Other offices on the ballot and the candidates running for them are: board of electric commissioners, Robert Cote, 885 Mt. Hope St., and Dale Langille, 610 Hickory Road; board public works, Donald Cerrone, 290 West St., and Eric Robbins, 232 Mount Hope Street.
