PLAINVILLE — Four employees at a local bank reported feeling ill Wednesday afternoon shortly after the site’s heating system underwent service.
The employees, all tellers at the Santander Bank branch at 62 Messenger St., refused treatment or transportation to medical facilities following the incident, which occurred just before 2:30 p.m., Acting Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
“Their symptoms cleared up once they got outside,” he said.
Ball said the four experienced dizziness, headaches and nausea, but firefighters’ check of the building showed no elevated readings of carbon monoxide.
“It cleared itself out,” he said. “It was kind of inconclusive.”
No firefighters or customers reported feeling any ill effects.
Ball said an outside service company had been working on the heating system of the building earlier in the day on Wednesday. He said the company was expected to come back and check the system.
The bank is located next to the Plainville Crossing shopping plaza at Taunton Street (Route 152) and Messenger Street (Route 106). It ,remained open for business on Wednesday.
A person who answered the phone at the branch said no one was available to comment on the incident. Santander’s corporate offices did not have an immediate response.
Firefighters from Plainville and North Attleboro responded to the call.
