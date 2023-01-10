ATTLEBORO — A fourth candidate has been certified for the special mayoral election on Feb. 28.

John Davis, a former city councilor, joins political newcomer Timothy Barone, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio in the race to fill out the term of Paul Heroux, who left office last week to become Bristol County sheriff.

