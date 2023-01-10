ATTLEBORO — A fourth candidate has been certified for the special mayoral election on Feb. 28.
John Davis, a former city councilor, joins political newcomer Timothy Barone, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio in the race to fill out the term of Paul Heroux, who left office last week to become Bristol County sheriff.
All candidates for mayor must collect at least 200 signatures of registered voters for nomination. The deadline to submit them was 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The election commission has until Jan. 24 to certify all candidates, but that job has been done. The last day for withdrawals or objections is Jan. 26.
A ballot position lottery will take place in the city council chambers on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.
The last day to register to vote in the special election is Feb. 18.
What the turnout for the special election will be is hard to estimate. There’s never been a special election for mayor.
In mayoral elections that are contested, the citywide turnout is usually in the vicinity of 30%.
The most recent mayoral election drew just 22% of the electorate.
In mayoral elections, which occur every two years, there are other races on the ballot for council and school committee.
As of Oct. 31 there were 31,128 registered voters.
The completed, signed application can be returned to the election office in person, by mailing it to the office or by scanning and emailing it to elections@cityofattleboro.us.
If mailing the application, the address is Attleboro Elections Office, 77 Park St. Attleboro, MA 02703.
The applications may also be returned to the ballot box at the Pine Street entrance at City Hall.
Early in-person voting will not be held for the special election due to lack of participation in previous early voting sessions.
Election Administrator Leslie Veiga said the expense was too great for so few voters.
Whoever wins the special election won’t get much of a chance to rest.
The victor will be up for re-election in the fall, if he or she chooses to run.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.