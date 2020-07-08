ATTLEBORO – A commercial for Jake Auchincloss, a Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat hit TV screens Tuesday morning in the Providence media market.
It’s called “A Marine’s Pledge.”
“The ad highlights his experience leading in crisis through his time commanding troops in Afghanistan and Panama, demonstrating his ability to lead the Massachusetts Fourth out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release from his campaign.
“He has prioritized equitable recovery since the beginning of the pandemic, meeting with local elected officials and community leaders across the Massachusetts Fourth to best understand their needs.”
His plan can be viewed via the following link: commonwealthmagazine.org/economy/life-sciences-manufacturing-can-be-an-economic.
****
Dave Cavell, a Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat has rolled out a plan to institute ranked-choice voting.
He said it will ensure that the voices of all voters are heard and described the current system as “flawed.”
“While I hope to win on Sept.1, I also hope I’m one of the last people elected under this flawed system,” Cavell said in a press release. “Instituting ranked choice voting, expanding vote by mail, and implementing automatic and same day voter registration are just a few reforms that I will champion in Congress to move us toward a truly democratic electoral system.”
He said ranked choice voting would “ensure winners actually have the broadest base of support from voters.”
It would “disincentivize negative campaigning” and “encourage participation of voters and candidates alike.”
For more information on Cavell’s plan go to davecavell.com/priorities/ranked-choice.
****
Alan Khazei, a Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat released a “comprehensive plan to fix our democracy” on Tuesday.
“It calls for fundamental voting and electoral reform that puts people before politics to make our system truly of, by, and for the people,” according to a press release.
“We the people need to stand up to the special interests that dominate Washington. We need to take back our democracy by ensuring voting rights, ending the corruption in Washington, and enacting dramatic political reform.
He supports a bill that promotes public financing of campaigns, guarantees automatic voter registration and the expansion of early voting, prohibits partisan gerrymandering, strengthens ethics rules, and requires financial transparency from Presidential candidates, among other changes.
Khazei wants to eliminate the Electoral College, move election day to the weekend and establish vote-by-mail.
The full plan can be found at alankhazei.com/democracy.
****
Jesse Mermell, a Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat has won the endorsements of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and National Education Association which represent 110,000 teachers in Massachusetts and more than three million nationally.
“We are proud to recommend Jesse Mermell to represent the 4th Congressional District,” MTA president Merrie Najimy said. “Jesse has consistently dedicated her time and energy to strengthening public education. From standing with educators in the fight to pass the Student Opportunity Act to challenging the state’s high-stakes testing regime, she has prioritized the needs of our students. Jesse understands that our public schools and colleges must be fully funded and fully staffed in order to reopen safely in the fall – and as a member of Congress, she will work hard to bring crucial federal funding back home to support public education."
“These endorsements not only send a clear signal that I will be a champion for public education in Congress, but they will also be critical to expanding our grassroots organizing power across the district as we approach the Sept. 1 primary,” Mermell said.
To read Mermell’s education plan go to jessemermell.com/issues/education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.