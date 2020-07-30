Here’s the latest on the race for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III. The district includes the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area. The primary election for both parties is Sept. 1.
Ben Sigel, a Democrat from Brookline, released a plan for “compassionate immigration reform,” specifically for those who entered and live in the country illegally.
It supports “a pathway to citizenship,” permanent status for recipients of TPS and DACA, inclusion in the 2020 Census, decriminalization of unauthorized border crossing, “stopping ICE from xenophobic attacks,” healthcare coverage, and access to a driver’s license and unemployment assistance. The complete plan can be viewed at bensigelforcongress.com/immigration/.
Fourth Congressional District candidate Dave Cavell, a Democrat from Brookline, is out with a plan to help small towns.
The plan includes, COVID-19 recovery measures, investment in infrastructure, protection of healthcare access, and efforts to increase affordable housing and create strong local governments and economies. More info: davecavell.com/priorities/smalltowns.
Democrat Ihssane Leckey of Brookline has won endorsements from the groups Friends of the Earth and Our Revolution Massachusetts. She characterized the groups as “leading environmental and progressive organizations.” They cited her support for the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.
Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan has endorsed Democrat Jake Auchincloss of Newton.
