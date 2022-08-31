U.S. District Court Providence
U.S. District Court in Providence

A Georgia man was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday for exploiting homeless men to cash over $480,000 in counterfeit checks at banks, including institutions in Attleboro, Wrentham and Franklin.

Cortavious Benford, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., is the last of four Georgia men to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence for the scheme that continued from about October 2018 and to February 2021 when they were arrested.

