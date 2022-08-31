A Georgia man was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday for exploiting homeless men to cash over $480,000 in counterfeit checks at banks, including institutions in Attleboro, Wrentham and Franklin.
Cortavious Benford, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., is the last of four Georgia men to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence for the scheme that continued from about October 2018 and to February 2021 when they were arrested.
Benford and his co-defendants were also ordered to pay $480,943 in restitution, according to the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office.
An investigation by the U.S. Secret Service determined attempts to cash an additional $200,000 in bogus checks were unsuccessful.
Benford and the three other men recruited homeless men to cash counterfeit business checks of between $2,000 and $3,000 made out to the individuals. If they were successful, the homeless were usually paid about $100 or $200 while the defendants claimed the rest of the money, according to prosecutors.
In some cases, the homeless men were arrested and sent to jail when they were caught trying to cash the bogus checks while the defendants, who waited nearby, walked away, prosecutors said.
Benford was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 in Providence with co-defendant Michael Williams, 27, of Atlanta, after they dropped a homeless man at a bank and threatened to injure him if he did not come back with the proceeds. At the time, they were found with $12,000 cash on them, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
In a court-ordered search, authorities found a printer, stolen checks, blank check stock paper and a laptop containing check-making software and $5,000 cash in an apartment they rented.
In February, Williams, was sentenced to 41 months.
Two other defendants, Austin Weaver, 27, of Decatur, and Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, of Riverdale, Ga., were arrested later. Weaver was sentenced earlier this month to 30 months and Stanford was sentenced in June to two years.
All four pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Prosecutors say Benford was involved in all aspects of the scheme, from printing the phony checks to recruiting homeless men he referred to as “soldiers” and drove them to banks.
Four days before his arrest, authorities conducting surveillance witnessed the homeless men making unsuccessful attempts at two Citizen Bank branches in Attleboro.
Prosecutors recommended a 30-month sentence for Benford. But Judge John J. McConnell Jr. imposed the 2-year sentence recommended by Benford’s lawyer.
In requesting the harsher sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker said in court papers that Benford had no reason other than greed to carry out the fraud scheme.
Benford ran a successful clothing business in Georgia, has no substance abuse or mental health issues and took advantage of homeless individuals who spent time in jail for their roles.
“In a single day, he was often able to make thousands upon thousands of dollars by recruiting homeless people to cash counterfeit checks,” Vilker wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
Benford’s legitimate business is a custom clothing, shoe and merchandise business called Yunstro. The apparel was popular among Atlanta hip-hop artists who purchased and modeled his designer wear, according to court records.
His lawyer, Kensley Barrett of Cranston, pleaded for leniency, saying Benford was remorseful and his only prior arrest on a marijuana charge was dismissed.
The scheme unraveled following the arrests of homeless men who attempted to cash checks in communities including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Foxboro, Franklin and Medway.
Assisting the U.S. Secret Service in the investigation were the Providence and Medway police departments.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.