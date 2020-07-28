Here’s the latest on the race for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III. The district includes the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area. The primary election for both parties is Sept. 1.
A campaign official for Alan Khazei, a Democratic candidate from Brookline, denounced what she described as “a false attack ad” from the group Mass Women Vote. Tiana Menon, Khazei for Congress co-campaign manager, said the ad is a “cynical attempt to distort Alan’s strong track record of supporting women’s reproductive rights.”
Democrat Jake Auchincloss of Newton has launched $381,000 ad campaign to run July 29 through Aug. 9. It’s called “Lead in Crisis” and highlights Auchincloss’ experience in the Marines. It touts his “unique ability” to fight back against the crises of COVID-19 and spiking gun sales and mass shootings, according to a campaign press release.
“I know no civilian needs a weapon of war,” Auchincloss said. “And this Marine will fight Trump to ban them.”
