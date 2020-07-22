Jesse Mermell has won the endorsement of the Massachusetts Nurses Association for the 4th Congressional District seat.
She’s one of nine Democrats and two Republicans seeking the job being vacated by Joe Kennedy III.
The 23,000-member union chose Mermell of Brookline because of her commitment to labor rights, an affordable and accessible healthcare system and an equitable recovery to COVID-19 that centers on the voices of healthcare workers, a press release from MNA said.
“With the federal government failing to protect nurses and healthcare professionals on the front lines of COVID-19, it is crucial we have a powerful advocate like Jesse Mermell in Congress standing by our side,” Karen Coughlin a member of the MNA Board of Directors from Mansfield said.
The full endorsement can be seen at the following link.
****
Another District 4 candidate, Becky Grossman of Newton, aired her first TV ad on Tuesday which addresses her stance on gun law, her campaign announced.
The ad features a conversation she had with her kindergarten age son about what to do in the event someone starts shooting at his school.
Grossman has called for restoring the assault weapons ban, implementing universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole, removing weapons from the hands of domestic abusers, and establishing a national “red flag” law, the release said.
The ad can be viewed at the following link:
****
Ben Sigel, a 4th District candidate from Brookline, released a plan on Tuesday to combat racism, hatred, bigotry, Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism.
Sigel is the only candidate whose platform has addressed racism and Anti-Semitism since the first day of his campaign, a press release from his campaign said.
He said statistics show anti-Semitic incidents have been increasing.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents hit a record high in 2019, the highest annual tally since 1979 and a 12 percent increase over 2018, he said.
In Massachusetts, Anti-Semitic incidents increased 128% to over 114 incidents, he said.
Sigel’s plans can be found at the following links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.